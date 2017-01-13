13-Year-Old Jazz Prodigy Joey Alexander to Make Houston Premiere...

With appearances on the Grammy Awards, "60 Minutes," and performances at several famed jazz festivals all around the world, Joey Alexander will make his Houston debut on Friday, February 17th in the Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center, presented by Society for the Performing Arts. After first encountering the piano at the age of six, Joey Alexander was quickly playing jazz standards from his father's record collection by ear.

