1 suspect caught, another on run in S...

1 suspect caught, another on run in SE Houston home invasion

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Police are investigating a home invasion about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in the 15800 block of Galveston Road in southeast Houston Police are investigating a home invasion about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in the 15800 block of Galveston Road in southeast Houston Police are investigating a home invasion about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in the 15800 block of Galveston Road in southeast Houston Police are investigating a home invasion about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in the 15800 block of Galveston Road in southeast Houston Police are investigating a home invasion about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in the 15800 block of Galveston Road in southeast Houston Police are investigating a home invasion about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in the 15800 block of Galveston Road in southeast Houston Police are investigating a home invasion about 1:30 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr TestingPharts 24,000
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr TemperaturePharts 1,064
North Freeway Baptist Church (Feb '16) 8 hr SingingPharts 4
Looking for a plug 17 hr BlockagePharts 11
photobucket.com 17 hr ContainerPharts 2
Have you buped recently? 21 hr LargePharts 13
Where's Bobby Brown or China? Tue RunningPharts 4
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,673 • Total comments across all topics: 278,246,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC