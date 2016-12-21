YogaOne adds location in The Woodlands
YogaOne Studios plans to open a location in Market Street in The Woodlands above the Kate Spade store in January. The location, owned by Roger and Albina Rippy, will be the seventh YogaOne in the greater Houston area.
