Weitzman Group to lease retail space in East End's Ivy Lofts
The Weitzman Group will handle leasing of 14,228 square feet of retail space on the street level of The Ivy Lofts, a 26-story condo building planned in the East End. Novel Creative Development is developing the 448-unit project of micro condos at the southwest corner of Leeland Street and Live Oak Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Defiant1
|23,870
|http://MyCashTable.com/?ref=60939
|7 hr
|Cash
|1
|Christian Blog, New Centers For Decency Houston... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|Karen Kay Kristopher
|2
|What's the safest/nicest part of Houston to liv... (May '11)
|Wed
|truth
|58
|When I was a little girl
|Wed
|Mary
|1
|Black Men & The Double Standards of Black Woman... (Dec '14)
|Tue
|Vernon24
|20
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|Dec 20
|Hazz
|433
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC