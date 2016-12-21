Warrants issued for teens in deputy's robbery

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office officials are looking forA Michael A A'MikeA A' Gene Jones, left, andA Israel Treqwuan Hunter, right, both of whom they believe robbed an off-duty deputy near Porter on Dec. 10. less Montgomery County Sheriff's Office officials are looking forA Michael A A'MikeA A' Gene Jones, left, andA Israel Treqwuan Hunter, right, both of whom they believe robbed an off-duty deputy near Porter on ... more Montgomery County Sheriff's Office officials are looking for Michael Gene Jones, whom they believe robbed an off-duty deputy near Porter on Dec. 10. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office officials are looking for Michael Gene Jones, whom they believe robbed an off-duty deputy near Porter on Dec. 10. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office officials are looking for Israel Treqwuan Hunter, whom they believe robbed an off-duty deputy near Porter on Dec. 10. Montgomery County ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.