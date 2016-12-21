USPS delivers Grant woman six dead birds without explanation of damage
You've likely heard the saying "dead on arrival," however, for Rhonda King who lives in Grant the phrase became an awful reality when the mailman delivered what was supposed to be a long-awaited surprise of eight canaries. But, finding the small songbirds in North Alabama proved to be quite a task, so after several years of searching she found a breeder online in Houston, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|PEACHES
|271
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Defiant1
|23,890
|Boycott Cheesecake Factory.
|3 hr
|TexVet
|1
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Polar Bear
|697
|MARK ANTHONY TRAINA v. LAKEVIEW REGIONAL MEDICA...
|Sat
|fatuous1
|1
|When I was a little girl
|Fri
|Allen
|3
|http://MyCashTable.com/?ref=60939
|Thu
|Cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC