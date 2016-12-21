Two unaccounted for after military he...

Two unaccounted for after military helicopter goes into Texas bay

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The U.S. Coast Guard says an Apache helicopter has gone down near El Jardin in Pasadena, Texas. ABC reports Pasadena police confirmed that the aircraft went into the water near a cruise line terminal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr Truth is might 23,897
Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation 7 hr BOiaF 1
Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09) 9 hr Ratman 656
Tar (Oct '15) 17 hr zmadi 35
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) Tue Dexter 434
Looking for a plug Tue Icanhelp 5
cheap 24/7 it support! Tue mattxsant 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,418,371

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC