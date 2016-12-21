Two Medevaced from Tanker off Sabine, Texas

Coast Guard crews medevaced two men after they were struck by a pressurized object and suffered injuries aboard a tank ship about 20 miles off the Texas Point Wildlife Refuge Wednesday afternoon. The crew of the tanker United Ambassador contacted Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur watchstanders, who alerted Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders at 2:35 p.m., reporting a 24-year-old man was struck in the head by a pressurized part causing bleeding and unconsciousness and a 42-year-old man's nose was broken.

