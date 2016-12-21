The Ten Best Things to Do in Houston ...

The Ten Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Lightsaber Vigil, New Year's Eve

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Press

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is inviting Jedis of all ages to join them for a special lightsaber vigil for Carrie Fisher this Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wet 5 hr The Boss 6
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 6 hr Native Latino 699
Who knows Jennifer Lee Railey? 8 hr Siecan90 1
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 10 hr butters_ 23,901
Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09) Thu ouch 664
Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation Wed BOiaF 1
Tar (Oct '15) Dec 28 zmadi 35
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,351 • Total comments across all topics: 277,476,720

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC