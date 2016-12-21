The Ten Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Lightsaber Vigil, New Year's Eve
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is inviting Jedis of all ages to join them for a special lightsaber vigil for Carrie Fisher this Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wet
|5 hr
|The Boss
|6
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Native Latino
|699
|Who knows Jennifer Lee Railey?
|8 hr
|Siecan90
|1
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|butters_
|23,901
|Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09)
|Thu
|ouch
|664
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Wed
|BOiaF
|1
|Tar (Oct '15)
|Dec 28
|zmadi
|35
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC