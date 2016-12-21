The Arlington Police Department is searching for two men believed to...
The Arlington Police Department is searching for two men believed to be connected to a woman killed after trying to selling personal items online in exchange for Christmas money. According to police, April Vancleave, 33, agreed to meet an online buyer near Target on Dec. 15. When the buyer didn't show, Vancleave returned to her apartment.
