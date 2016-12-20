Texas man with life sentence for wife...

Texas man with life sentence for wife's slaying free on bond

12 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A Houston-area man whose life prison sentence for the 1999 killing of his pregnant wife was vacated by Texas' highest criminal court has been freed on bond. David Mark Temple walked out of the Harris County Jail late Wednesday afternoon after nine years in a Texas prison.

