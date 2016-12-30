Texas man charged with animal cruelty...

Texas man charged with animal cruelty, dragged puppy

Read more: Houston Chronicle

Raymond Roy Hall has been charged in Galveston County with animal cruelty. The Sheriff's Office says Hall tied a puppy to his truck and dragged it down the road on Nov. 4, 2016.

