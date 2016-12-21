Remaining victim of Texas Army helico...

Remaining victim of Texas Army helicopter crash recovered

Saturday Dec 31

Army officials say searchers have recovered the body of the second soldier killed when a Texas Army National Guard helicopter broke apart on a routine training mission and crashed into Galveston Bay about 25 miles southeast of Houston. Witnesses said the Apache helicopter based at nearby Ellington Field broke up in the air Wednesday and plunged into the bay about 25 yards offshore near a vacant cruise ship terminal.

