Racial slurs spary-painted on home, burning SUV in Highlands

Racial slurs were found sprayed painted on a house and burning sports utility vehicle parked in the driveway about 4:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in the 300 block of San Jacinto in the Highlands area in east Harris County. less Racial slurs were found sprayed painted on a house and burning sports utility vehicle parked in the driveway about 4:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in the 300 block of San Jacinto in the Highlands area in east ... more Racial slurs were found sprayed painted on a house and burning sports utility vehicle parked in the driveway about 4:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in the 300 block of San Jacinto in the Highlands area in east Harris County.

