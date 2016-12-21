Parents are furious after disaster with holiday's hottest toy
Hatchimals are shown at Target, 8605 Westheimer Rd., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Houston. The first peope in line arrived at 3:30 am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09)
|31 min
|Ratman
|656
|Tar (Oct '15)
|7 hr
|zmadi
|35
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|21 hr
|Dexter
|434
|Looking for a plug
|Tue
|Icanhelp
|5
|cheap 24/7 it support!
|Tue
|mattxsant
|1
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|Dec 25
|loll
|698
|Asian women dating Black men in Houston (Oct '08)
|Dec 25
|Tim
|307
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC