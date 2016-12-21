Openings & Closings: Kitchen 713 Finds a New Home While Canard Throws in the Dish Towel
The nationally recognized restaurant known for innovative southern and globally-inspired cuisine reopens in a larger space on December 26 at 4601 Washington, suite 130, where the former TQLA and more recently Commonwealth used to stand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|PEACHES
|271
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Defiant1
|23,890
|Boycott Cheesecake Factory.
|3 hr
|TexVet
|1
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Polar Bear
|697
|MARK ANTHONY TRAINA v. LAKEVIEW REGIONAL MEDICA...
|Sat
|fatuous1
|1
|When I was a little girl
|Fri
|Allen
|3
|http://MyCashTable.com/?ref=60939
|Thu
|Cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC