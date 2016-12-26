Oil prices, pipeline protests top 2016 energy, environment news
From heated pipeline protests to stubbornly low oil prices, these are the top energy and environmental stories the Tribune covered in 2016. Oil, water and weather dominated news about energy and the environment in 2016, a fitting mix for the Lone Star State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|21 hr
|loll
|698
|Asian women dating Black men in Houston (Oct '08)
|21 hr
|Tim
|307
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|New Resident
|23,894
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|Sun
|PEACHES
|271
|Boycott Cheesecake Factory.
|Sun
|TexVet
|1
|MARK ANTHONY TRAINA v. LAKEVIEW REGIONAL MEDICA...
|Dec 24
|fatuous1
|1
|When I was a little girl
|Dec 23
|Allen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC