Married to Medicine Houston Recap Episode 8: Mad twerkers

I'm sorry, what? We're carrying a 36-year-old woman dressed like a silvery sardine into a party atop the shoulders of greased up beefcakes? Rachel and Ashandra join the sisters at Plants n' Petals for some champagne . Dallas, left, is a lobbyist, so Ashandra wants him to use his connections to bring the big spenders to her event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.