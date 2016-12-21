Man killed after argument on Christma...

Man killed after argument on Christmas Eve in Sunnyside

A man begging for his life was shot dead in a ditch in Sunnyside after an argument on Christmas Eve, a Houston Police Department homicide detective said. At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, two men were arguing on Ferdinand Street at Phlox Street, Detective Fil Waters said.

