Lawyers: Alabama inmate given no coun...

Lawyers: Alabama inmate given no counseling before suicide

Thursday

This undated photograph released by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Jamie Wallace, who authorities say killed himself on Dec. 15, 2016, just days after testifying in an ongoing federal trial over a lawsuit alleging the state provides inadequate psychiatric care to inmates. Attorneys say Wallace received no counseling before taking his own life.

