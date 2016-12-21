Judge recommends retrial for Alabama man on Texas death row
A judge is recommending an Alabama man on Texas death row get a new trial for the slayings of four people in Houston more than 24 years ago. The Houston Chronicle reports District Judge Mark Kent Ellis has ruled a ballistics examiner provided false testimony at the 1993 trial of Arthur Brown Jr. when he said bullets from the murder scene matched guns connected to Brown.
