Judge recommends retrial for Alabama ...

Judge recommends retrial for Alabama man on Texas death row

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

A judge is recommending an Alabama man on Texas death row get a new trial for the slayings of four people in Houston more than 24 years ago. The Houston Chronicle reports District Judge Mark Kent Ellis has ruled a ballistics examiner provided false testimony at the 1993 trial of Arthur Brown Jr. when he said bullets from the murder scene matched guns connected to Brown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows Jennifer Lee Railey? 39 min Siecan90 1
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr butters_ 23,901
Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09) 23 hr ouch 664
Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation Wed BOiaF 1
Tar (Oct '15) Dec 28 zmadi 35
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) Dec 27 Dexter 434
Looking for a plug Dec 27 Icanhelp 5
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,804 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,147

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC