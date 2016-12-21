HPD investigating double shooting at ...

HPD investigating double shooting at convenience store

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chron

Two people were shot and wounded late Monday night at a convenience store and gas station in the South Acres/Crestmont Park neighborhood, police said. Police haven't pieced together what transpired in the back-to-back crimes, which occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on the 4800 block of Almeda-Genoa Road, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a plug 9 hr Icanhelp 5
cheap 24/7 it support! 15 hr mattxsant 1
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) Sun loll 698
Asian women dating Black men in Houston (Oct '08) Sun Tim 307
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Sun New Resident 23,894
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) Dec 25 PEACHES 271
Boycott Cheesecake Factory. Dec 25 TexVet 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC