Houston teen admits to killing 22-year-old woman who tried to stop...
Police say a 17-year-old man admitted on Wednesday to fatally shooting a 22-year-old woman who tried to stop him from breaking into her car. Broderick Delance Knight was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Dec. 16 slaying of Carla Carias, according to KTRK-TV in Houston .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|ouch
|664
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Defiant1
|23,899
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Wed
|BOiaF
|1
|Tar (Oct '15)
|Wed
|zmadi
|35
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|Tue
|Dexter
|434
|Looking for a plug
|Dec 27
|Icanhelp
|5
|cheap 24/7 it support!
|Dec 27
|mattxsant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC