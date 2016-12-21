Houston reservoir reborn as public space, canvas for art

Houston's first underground drinking water reservoir - a decades-old collection of more than 200 concrete columns inside a cavernous space near downtown - had been unused for years and was set for demolition when a nonprofit group reimagined it as something new: a public space. The 87,500-square-foot-space, dubbed the "Cistern" and reminiscent of ancient European water reservoirs, opened its doors to visitors in May. Then earlier this month, the structure's darkened pillars and walls became the canvas for a piece of modern art.

