Houston reservoir reborn as public space, canvas for art
Houston's first underground drinking water reservoir - a decades-old collection of more than 200 concrete columns inside a cavernous space near downtown - had been unused for years and was set for demolition when a nonprofit group reimagined it as something new: a public space. The 87,500-square-foot-space, dubbed the "Cistern" and reminiscent of ancient European water reservoirs, opened its doors to visitors in May. Then earlier this month, the structure's darkened pillars and walls became the canvas for a piece of modern art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|loll
|698
|Asian women dating Black men in Houston (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Tim
|307
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|New Resident
|23,895
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|12 hr
|PEACHES
|271
|Boycott Cheesecake Factory.
|14 hr
|TexVet
|1
|MARK ANTHONY TRAINA v. LAKEVIEW REGIONAL MEDICA...
|Sat
|fatuous1
|1
|When I was a little girl
|Fri
|Allen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC