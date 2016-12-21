Houston on the page
Houston is practically a character in this noir novel, in which a young woman seeks the killer of her childhood friend. The action moves all over town, from In the final book of Justin Cronin's blockbuster "Passage" series, a small band of survivors has set up a new society in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09)
|5 min
|ouch
|664
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Defiant1
|23,899
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|23 hr
|BOiaF
|1
|Tar (Oct '15)
|Wed
|zmadi
|35
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|Tue
|Dexter
|434
|Looking for a plug
|Dec 27
|Icanhelp
|5
|cheap 24/7 it support!
|Dec 27
|mattxsant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC