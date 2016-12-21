Houston man's home defaced with racis...

Houston man's home defaced with racist hate speech and his SUV was set on fire

40 min ago

'N****r LEAVE' and 'GET Out': Houston man's home defaced with racist hate speech and his SUV was set on fire The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the 51-year-old resident, who wished to remain anonymous, woke up Friday morning to his burned out SUV that had 'N****r LEAVE' and 'GET Out' painted in red on the car doors, according to KPRC . He told the station that he was when he saw flashing lights just after 5am and noticed his car was on fire.

