Houston bars & restaurants open Christmas weekend 2016

Hours : 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Hours : 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. While most restaurants and several bars will be closed on Christmas Day, Chron.com managed to find some fun local spots that will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Among the fine-dining establishments ready to spoil guests on Christmas Day is The River Oaks District's French/Vietnamese restaurant Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.