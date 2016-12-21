Homeowner shoots burglar in SW Houston

A homeowner shot and wounded a burglary suspect about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 28, 2016, in the 4100 block of Ridgerod Lane in southwest Houston. A homeowner shot and wounded a burglary suspect about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 28, 2016, in the 4100 block of Ridgerod Lane in southwest Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.