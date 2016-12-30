GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapi...

GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Indianapolis

Read more: Houston Chronicle

A GPS ankle bracelet company is likely to grow rapidly in Indiana as authorities increasingly use tracking devices to increase compliance with pretrial release, probation or parole conditions among accused and convicted offenders. More than 3,200 central Indiana residents are outfitted with the tracking devices, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Houston, TX

