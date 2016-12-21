Gene Locke's year as a Harris County commissioner winds down

Gene Locke, a former city attorney and mayoral candidate, was named by Harris County Judge Ed Emmett to complete El Franco Lee's term on Commissioners Court shown during a media conference at 1001 Preston St., Friday, Jan. 22, 2016 in Houston. less Gene Locke, a former city attorney and mayoral candidate, was named by Harris County Judge Ed Emmett to complete El Franco Lee's term on Commissioners Court shown during a media conference at 1001 Preston St., ... more Locke was appointed by Harris County Judge Ed Emmett to serve out the term of longtime Precinct 1 Commissioner El Franco Lee, who died in January.

