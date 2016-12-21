Family members react as the body of a man killed in the D Bar at 4409 Dowling is brought out by the medical examiners after he was shot around 1:20am, Monday, Dec 19, 2016. Family members react as the body of a man killed in the D Bar at 4409 Dowling is brought out by the medical examiners after he was shot around 1:20am, Monday, Dec 19, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.