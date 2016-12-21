Crash blocks North Loop in north Houston

Crash blocks North Loop in north Houston

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Portions of the westbound North Loop were closed after a crash about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 206, near the Hardy Toll Road in north Houston. Portions of the westbound North Loop were closed after a crash about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 206, near the Hardy Toll Road in north Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr Observer 23,906
Wet 13 hr The Boss 6
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 14 hr Native Latino 699
Who knows Jennifer Lee Railey? 15 hr Siecan90 1
Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09) Thu ouch 664
Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation Wed BOiaF 1
Tar (Oct '15) Dec 28 zmadi 35
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,302 • Total comments across all topics: 277,484,340

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC