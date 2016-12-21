Christmas Day stabbing death in Spring followed fight over borrowed car, sheriffs say
A man was stabbed to death on Christmas day by a man who was staying at his home and borrowing his truck, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. On Sunday, Edwin Roman-Lozada, 41, had loaned his pick-up truck to two homeless men who had been staying with him, according to the sheriff's office.
