Apache helicopter goes down in water near Houston
USCG Houston spokesperson Petty Officer Andy Kendrick confirms to CNN this is an Apache helicopter that crashed before 5:40 p.m. CNN reports the helicopter had lifted off from Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base with two people on board and went down in Galveston Bay.
