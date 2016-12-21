After dead birds arrive in mail, woman gets living canaries
The carnage of broken wings and dead canaries that arrived in an Alabama woman's mail have been replaced by the cheerful chirps and tweets of brand new birds - live ones. The U.S. Postal Service paid for seven new canaries plus the postage needed to send them to Rhonda King, who operates a hair salon in Grant, Alabama, postal officials said.
