97-year-old Wexler Jewelry to close o...

97-year-old Wexler Jewelry to close on New Year's Eve

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Customers crowd into James Coney Island at 1011 Walker. Open at the location since 1975, James Coney Island decided to permanently shut the downtown hot dog shop after a dispute with its landlord in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09) 2 hr I said that 658
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 10 hr New Resident 23,898
Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation 18 hr BOiaF 1
Tar (Oct '15) Wed zmadi 35
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) Tue Dexter 434
Looking for a plug Tue Icanhelp 5
cheap 24/7 it support! Tue mattxsant 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,357 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,641

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC