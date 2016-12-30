30footFALL Packs Joy, Oi Into Two Hours of X-Mas Thrills
If you broke free from the mandatory Christmas dinner and all the annoyances that accompany it and got to Fitgerald's early enough, you might have caught 30footFALL frontman Butch Klotz rehearsing his solo set on the parking lot before the band's 22nd Annual Xmas Show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a plug
|4 hr
|Icanhelp
|5
|cheap 24/7 it support!
|10 hr
|mattxsant
|1
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|Sun
|loll
|698
|Asian women dating Black men in Houston (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Tim
|307
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|Sun
|New Resident
|23,894
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|Sun
|PEACHES
|271
|Boycott Cheesecake Factory.
|Sun
|TexVet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC