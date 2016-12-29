2 Soldiers Dead in TX Helicopter Cras...

2 Soldiers Dead in TX Helicopter CrashDuring "routine training flight."

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

Two U.S. soldiers died Wednesday afternoon when their helicopter reportedly crashed during a "routine training flight" in Texas. The AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed into the water in Galveston Bay about 3:50 p.m., said Texas Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Glen Webb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 8 min Defiant1 23,899
Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09) 39 min real history 661
Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation 21 hr BOiaF 1
Tar (Oct '15) Wed zmadi 35
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) Tue Dexter 434
Looking for a plug Dec 27 Icanhelp 5
cheap 24/7 it support! Dec 27 mattxsant 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,089 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,953

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC