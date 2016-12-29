2 Soldiers Dead in TX Helicopter CrashDuring "routine training flight."
Two U.S. soldiers died Wednesday afternoon when their helicopter reportedly crashed during a "routine training flight" in Texas. The AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed into the water in Galveston Bay about 3:50 p.m., said Texas Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Glen Webb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|8 min
|Defiant1
|23,899
|Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09)
|39 min
|real history
|661
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|21 hr
|BOiaF
|1
|Tar (Oct '15)
|Wed
|zmadi
|35
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|Tue
|Dexter
|434
|Looking for a plug
|Dec 27
|Icanhelp
|5
|cheap 24/7 it support!
|Dec 27
|mattxsant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC