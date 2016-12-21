1 of 2 killed in Texas Army helicopter crash recovered
Army officials say they've recovered the body of one of two soldiers killed when a Texas Army National Guard helicopter broke apart on a routine training mission and crashed into Galveston Bay about 25 miles southeast of Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|ouch
|664
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Defiant1
|23,899
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Wed
|BOiaF
|1
|Tar (Oct '15)
|Wed
|zmadi
|35
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|Tue
|Dexter
|434
|Looking for a plug
|Dec 27
|Icanhelp
|5
|cheap 24/7 it support!
|Dec 27
|mattxsant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC