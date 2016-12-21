1 of 2 killed in Texas Army helicopte...

1 of 2 killed in Texas Army helicopter crash recovered

Army officials say they've recovered the body of one of two soldiers killed when a Texas Army National Guard helicopter broke apart on a routine training mission and crashed into Galveston Bay about 25 miles southeast of Houston.

