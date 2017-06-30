Out of the Attic: Bicentennial quilt depicts Burlington sites, scenes
This quilt is known as the "Landmark Quilt," and was created in honor of the U.S. bicentennial in 1976. The creation of this quilt was a massive undertaking, involving more than 60 individuals and taking about five months to complete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC