Workshop in St Neots made 25 patchwork squares to remember those killed by military drones
Following my email to you with information about the Drones Quilt exhibition, workshop and talk, this took place on SAturday at the Church Rooms at St Neots parish church. 25 new squares are to be added to the quilt as a result of the event in St Neots.
Read more at Hunts Post.
