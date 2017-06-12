Teen Summer Reading Challenge at the ...

Teen Summer Reading Challenge at the library

Youth in grades 6-12 are invited to read, create, and compete for a chance to be one of seven grand prize winners during this year's Teen Summer Reading program, “Build A Better World,” which runs from June 17 through August 31 at the Middleborough Public Library. To kick off the program, the Library is hosting an all-ages “Craft, Create, Construct: Building Community @ the Library” on Saturday, June 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Two floors of the library will be transformed into stations where you can participate in Lego building, knitting and quilting, and woodworking for all ages.

Chicago, IL

