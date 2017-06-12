Teen Summer Reading Challenge at the library

Youth in grades 6-12 are invited to read, create, and compete for a chance to be one of seven grand prize winners during this year's Teen Summer Reading program, “Build A Better World,” which runs from June 17 through August 31 at the Middleborough Public Library. To kick off the program, the Library is hosting an all-ages “Craft, Create, Construct: Building Community @ the Library” on Saturday, June 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Two floors of the library will be transformed into stations where you can participate in Lego building, knitting and quilting, and woodworking for all ages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.