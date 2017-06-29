Sturgis quilting group raises money f...

Sturgis quilting group raises money for cancer society

The Sturgis Library Quilters are selling their third annual Relay for Life quilt, raising money to go toward Oktibbeha County Relay for Life on August 11. The quilt is 90 inches by 100 inches, and is decorated with colorful cancer awareness ribbon patches. The back is decorated with square patches that correlate with the ribbon on its opposite side.

Chicago, IL

