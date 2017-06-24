Southern New Mexico Festival of Quilts gives back to community Eighth annual event hosted by First National Bank saw 1,200 visitors Friday and Saturday. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/24/southern-new-mexico-festival-quilts-gives-back-community/426340001/ Visitors study each of the quilts on display during the eighth annual Southern New Mexico Festival of Quilts before voting for their favorite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.