Shoalhaven quilter tops Sydney Quilt ...

Shoalhaven quilter tops Sydney Quilt Showa

21 hrs ago

STUNNING: Sanctuary Point quilter Pamela Brockwell with her creation "Star Link", which took out the coveted best of show at the Sydney Quilt Show. INCREDIBLE WORK: Part of Sanctuary Point quilter Pamela Brockwell's creation "Star Link", which took out best of show at the Sydney Quilt Show.

Chicago, IL

