Quilting exhibit marks group's 35th a...

Quilting exhibit marks group's 35th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: South Wales Argus

Crowds of more than100 people - include one visitor from North Wales - visited the first day of the two-day exhibit hosted by Gwent Quilters. Around 200 individual quilts in all shapes, sizes and intricate coloured patterns were made by the group's 30-strong membership, which draws from members from all parts of the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC