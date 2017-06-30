Quilt of Valor presented to Robert Ro...

Quilt of Valor presented to Robert Rongitsch

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Chisago County Press

Just days before his 93rd birthday the family of veteran Robert Rongitsch and his wife Marlys surprised the obviously beloved father and grandfather with a quilt of valor. Rongitsch received his custom-sewn Quilt of Valor through the Anoka County-based "Grateful Hearts" quilting group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chisago County Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,713 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC