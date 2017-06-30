Quilt of Valor presented to Robert Rongitsch
Just days before his 93rd birthday the family of veteran Robert Rongitsch and his wife Marlys surprised the obviously beloved father and grandfather with a quilt of valor. Rongitsch received his custom-sewn Quilt of Valor through the Anoka County-based "Grateful Hearts" quilting group.
