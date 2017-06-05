Project Linus coming to Blount County Public Library

"Project Linus: Quilting a Better World," a Summer Reading Program event at the Blount County Public Library, will be held beginning at noon Saturday, June 10. All ages are welcome to participate in making simple quilts and blankets for Project Linus. Project Linus then donates the quilts to children and teenagers suffering from some sort of trauma such as cancer, abuse, chronic illness or other major life challenges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.