Locally made quilts are among those that will be up for bid at the 31st annual Shetek Lutheran Ministries Quilt Auction next weekend. Quilters from Salem Lutheran and Our Savior's Lutheran churches of Jackson are contributing again this year, as are those from Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lakefield and Belmont Lutheran and Bethany Lutheran churches in rural Jackson County.

