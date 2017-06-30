Life is sew beautiful at Bucks Quilt ...

Life is sew beautiful at Bucks Quilt Show

Friday Jun 30 Read more: Philly.com

Quilt maker Donna Laing, 67, displays some of her favorites in her Warminster home workshop. She will be among 80 artisans exhibiting 121 quilts at the 13th Annual Bucks County Quilt Show in Bensalem throughout July and August.

